Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Tribute To The Troops Airing Nov. 14: Match Preview & Spoilers

By Chris Stephens
WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021
Tribute to the Troops 2021

WWE taped the annual Tribute to the Troops event on October 15th at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. 3 matches were taped for the show including:

  • WWE Champion Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler
  • Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan
  • Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Non-Title Match)

Tribute to the Troops 2021 is set to air on Fox on Sunday, November 14th.

Tribute to the Troops 2021 Match Results:

  1. WWE Championship
    Big E (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler
  2. Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan
  3. Non-Title
    Roman Reigns defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Tribute to the Troops History

This will be the 18th edition of the Tribute to the Troops show. The first took place in 2003. It is said to have been the brainchild of John “Bradshaw” Layfield. From 2003-2010 the event was held in Iraq aside from 2005 when it was held in Afghanistan.

Before last year’s event, former Marine Lacey Evans spoke to TV Insider about what the event means to her.

“You never want to let your brothers and sisters down,” Evans said. “There is a camaraderie if you have been in the military. We’re expected to be strong emotionally, physically, and mentally. Once you get out, you miss being in the military every day. But at least my job allows me to be surrounded by them on and off because WWE has so many partnerships. They have ones with the USO, Hire Heroes, Tribute to the Troops. I still get to see my brothers and sisters. It’s not climbing through the mud anymore, [but] it keeps me motivated as ever.”

