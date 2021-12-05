5 Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT

Bron Breakker pinned NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in the men’s War Games match on Sunday. He will face Roderick Strong on next week’s episode.

Breakker came out on last night’s NXT ready to issue a challenge for the title but instead he was interrupted by Diamond Mine manager, Malcolm Bivens, as well as the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. Bivens told Breaker that while he may have Ciampa in his sights, Strong’s sights are focussed on him.

When Breakker faces Strong next week, it will be just his 13th professional wrestling match. He was defeated by Tommaso Ciampa in an NXT title match at Halloween Havoc in just his 4th professional match.

4 other matches have also been scheduled for the December 14th show.

We will also see the in-ring debut of Parker Boudreaux, aka Harland next week. He has been aligned with Joe Gacy since October. No opponent has been announced for him for next week.

Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson will continue their rivalry next week. They will meet in a no holds barred match.

Tony D’Angelo will also be in action next week when he takes on Andre Chase.

Boa will also face Edris Enofe on the show.