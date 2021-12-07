Adam Cole Reveals If He Felt Uncomfortable With The Double Barrel Debut At All Out

People had been waiting for Adam Cole to show up in AEW ever since the promotion kicked off. Though some of them were disappointed with the way it happened at All Out earlier this year. There were fans who believed that Cole’s debut was overshadowed by the arrival of Bryan Danielson only minutes later. Although the former NXT champion doesn’t think the same.

Cole was asked if the double-barrel debut made him uncomfortable during his recent interview with Rasslin. Replying to it, Adam claimed that he loved every second of it:

“I loved every second of it. Because there is this mentality, I think that some people can fall into. Where you go ‘I’m making a huge appearance and a huge debut. And I want it to just be me.’ You can understand the argument of like, ‘oh man, but you know, let’s spread it out a little bit. Let’s make this night, a really big night’,

And then a couple of weeks down the line cause we had the Arthur Ashe show a few weeks down the line and then maybe do this debut here. When the idea was pitched to have us debut at the same time. I immediately was like, ‘we need to do it this way.’ Just for the sheer excitement and unexpected nature of the whole thing.”

“It’s The Favorite Night Of My Career”: Adam Cole

Adam Cole rejoined the Elite on his arrival

Adam Cole explained how it was a beautiful thing because a lot of people expected Danielson to show up. The swerve of him showing up first made Bryan’s arrival even more exciting. The former Undisputed Era leader then claimed that it was the favorite night of his career so far:

“It’s my favorite night of my career. The sheer buzz within the building. I’ve never felt the whole process of flying into a different city the night before. Getting dropped off in the middle of the show, hiding in a trailer all day. Going out absolute last minute [and] having the locker room be like ‘Oh, whoa, whoa, okay, Cole’s here, I guess.’ the whole thing was just, it was awesome. I loved the double debut.”

