AEW Rampage Results (12/10): Tag Title Match, Adam Cole & Orange Cassidy, Hook Debuts

AEW Rampage aired from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park. Lucha Bros defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against FTR tonight. Hook made his in-ring debut against Fuego del Sol and Adam Cole faced Wheeler Yuta in the main event. In addition to the takeaways below, FTR attacked Sting and Darby Allin backstage. Tully Blanchard then delivered a low blow to Sting.

Rampage Results

Lucha Bros def. FTR to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships Nyla Rose, The Bunny, Penelope Ford def. Anna Jay, Tay Conti, Ruby Soho Hook def. Fuego del Sol via submission Adam Cole def. Wheeler Yuta

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Lucha Bros Retained

Lucha Bros defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against FTR in the first match of the show. FTR isolated Rey Fenix to start off the action but Fenix battled back. Pentagon Jr. tagged in and connected with a Splash on Dax for a two count. Cash Wheeler tagged in and Penta greeted him with a Superkick.

FTR took control of the match and isolated Fenix again. Penta eventually tagged back in and connected with a couple Slingblades. Tully hopped on the ring apron for a distraction and tried to punch Fenix but it didn’t work out to well. Fenix blocked it and punched Tully in the face and he tumbled off the apron.

Back in the ring, Harwood connected with a Liger Bomb and went for the cover but Fenix was able to kick out and the match continued. Dax and Cash grabbed the AAA tag titles and tried to bring them into the ring. Wheeler went to hit Fenix but wound up accidentally hitting Dax with the title. Fenix hit Wheeler with a splash but Harwood was able to hit him with the title this time.

Harwood went for the cover but Fenix somehow kicked out at two. FTR planted Fenix with the Big Rig but Penta broke up the cover. Both teams traded punches and were exhausted at this point. Lucha Bros battled through and hit Fear Factor for the pinfall victory and retained the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Nyla Rose, The Bunny, Penelope Ford Picked Up A Win

Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, Tay Conti faced Nyla Rose, The Bunny, and Penelope Ford in a 6-woman tag team match tonight on Rampage. Tay Conti and The Bunny started off the action. Conti dominated and connected with a series of elbows to the face. Vickie Guerrero was ringside and distracted Conti. The Bunny capitalized and beat Conti down.

Penelope Ford tagged into the match and connected with a pump kick to Tay’s face. Nyla Rose joined in on the beatdown for a bit before tagging The Bunny back in. Tay eventually escaped to the corner and tagged in Ruby Soho. Ruby got in some offense as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Anna Jay and Nyla Rose were battling in the ring. Anna connected with a Crossbody before a brawl broke out between all six wrestlers. The Bunny grabbed brass knuckles and hit Anna Jay with them while the referee was distracted. Nyla followed it up with the Beast Bomb for the pinfall victory.

Hook Tapped Out Fuego Del Sol

Hook made his in-ring debut and faced Fuego del Sol on this week’s Rampage. Hook got a tremendous reaction from the crowd and Fuego was booed. The two locked up in the middle of the ring to start off the action. Hook got the better of the exchange and started trash talking. Fuego capitalized with a roll-up and almost stole the victory.

Fuego battled back with a Dropkick and beat Hook down in the corner of the ring. Fuego went for a Tornado DDT but Hook was able to block it and leveled Fuego with a Clothesline. Hook ripped away at Fuego’s mask before applying the Tazmission for the submission victory.

Adam Cole def. Wheeler Yuta, The Elite Attacked Best Friends

Adam Cole battled Wheeler Yuta in the main event of this week’s Rampage. Bobby Fish, Young Bucks, Brandon Cutler, and Best Friends were all ringside for the match. Before the match, Mark Henry interviewed both competitors in split screen. Cole and the Young Bucks poked fun at Trent’s new haircut. Adam told Wheeler that he has a lot of potential but he is hanging around the wrong crew. Cole vowed to whoop Wheeler’s ass in front of his “Best Friends”.

Cole and Yuta traded punches to begin the match. Adam got the better of the exchange and leveled Wheeler with a shoulder tackle. Cole avoided a Dropkick and rolled up Yuta for a two count. Wheeler connected with a Dropkick but Cole quickly responded with a Superkick and Yuta fell to the canvas.

Wheeler got in some offense and made his way to the top rope. Cole dodged his Crossbody attempt and then planted him with a Suplex in the middle of the ring. Adam mocked Orange Cassidy and hit some lazy kicks as Cassidy looked on from ringside. It almost cost Cole as Wheeler rolled him up for a near fall.

Cole caught Wheeler with a forearm to the face and then hit a couple knee strikes to his lower back. Adam elbowed Wheeler in the face and lifted him up in the Fireman’s Carry. Cole hit a Hangman’s Neckbreaker before sending Yuta to the outside. Adam Cole once again got distracted with Orange Cassidy and allowed time for Yuta to regroup. Wheeler connected with a Crossbody off the top rope and went for the cover but Cole kicked out at two. Yuta followed it up with a Dropkick, an Atomic Drop, and a Splash in the corner.

Wheeler hit another Crossbody off the top rope but couldn’t keep Cole down. Cole hit a Pele Kick but Yuta responded with a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall. Wheeler stumbled to the corner and climbed to the top but Cole caught him with a jab to the head. Cole went for a Superplex but Yuta held onto the ropes. Yuta unloaded some punches and Cole fell to the canvas. Wheeler hit a Samoan Drop and went for the cover but Cole kicked out at two.

Yuta went for a Splash off the top rope but Cole got his knees up. Cole hit Yuta with a Superkick, taunted Orange Cassidy, and delivered the Last Shot for the pinfall victory. Young Bucks, Cole, and Fish then attacked Best Friends. Young Bucks held up Orange Cassidy and Cole made it seem like he was going for Panama Sunrise. Cole hopped off the middle turnbuckle and hit Cassidy with a low blow. Young Bucks hit Trent with the BTE Trigger to close the show.