AEW Rampage Results (12/17): Submission Match, Owen Hart Cup, Dan Lambert Returns

AEW Rampage aired tonight on TNT. Dan Lambert made his return to All Elite Wrestling during this week’s episode. Lucha Bros, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz battled 2point0, Daniel Garcia, and The Acclaimed in a 10-man tag team match in the main event. The card for AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash was also announced during tonight’s show.

Rampage Results

Best Friends & Rocky Romero def. Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish Tay Conti def. Penelope Ford via submission Daniel Garcia, 2point0, The Acclaimed def. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Lucha Bros

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Best Friends & Rocky Romero Picked Up A Win

Young Bucks, Bobby Fish, and Adam Cole faced Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Trent) and Rocky Romero. Brandon Cutler and Wheeler Yuta were ringside for the match.

Matt Jackson and Chuck Taylor started off the action and Matt took control. Matt sent Chuck to the corner but but Taylor battled back with Sliced Bread for a two count. Romero and Fish tagged in and traded strikes. Rocky hit a Dropkick and tagged in Orange Cassidy.

Adam Cole tagged in but didn’t have any interest in battling Orange Cassidy and tagged Nick Jackson. Cassidy hit an Arm Drag before a brawl broke out. The Elite slammed Trent’s neck on the ring apron and delivered some Superkicks as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Trent tagged in and cleaned house. Best Friends shared a hug before The Elite battled back. Bobby Fish hit a Falcon Arrow off the top rope on Trent and went for the cover but Cassidy broke up the cover. Everyone took turns diving onto each other outside the ring until it was just Trent and Bobby Fish in the ring. Trent hit Strong Zero on Fish for the pinfall victory.

Cody Interrupted Dan Lambert

Dan Lambert returned to All Elite Wrestling during tonight’s episode of Rampage. Men of the Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) came to the ring with Lambert for a promo. The crowd was booing Lambert and he called them douchebags. Lambert called Tony Khan a conman who gives special treatment to the EVPs. Dan claimed that AEW was turning into WCW in the late 90’s and bashed Cody’s forgettable reality TV show, Rhodes to the Top.

Cody Rhodes interrupted and ripped the microphone away but Dan took it back. Cody then grabbed the microphone again before a brawl broke out. Cody was outnumbered and Dustin Rhodes rushed the ring to help his brother. Sammy Guevara joined in and helped Cody & Dustin. Sammy connected with a Cutter and Men of the Year retreated. Sammy will defend the TNT Title against Cody on the Christmas edition of Rampage.

#HolidayBash continues with a Christmas Night edition of #AEWRampage on SATURDAY Dec. 25 at a special start time of 9pm ET/8pm CT on TNT:

-TNT Title: @sammyguevara v #CodyRhodes

–@730hook v @bearbronsonBC pic.twitter.com/wXMO6S3mDV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2021

Tay Conti Tapped Out Penelope Ford

Tay Conti faced Penelope Ford in a Submission match. Anna Jay and The Bunny were ringside. Conti controlled the match early and showcased her submission wrestling. The Bunny hopped on the apron for a distraction and Ford battled back. Penelope connected with a Backbreaker and transitioned into a standing Crossface. Conti countered into a choke hold and Ford tapped out. After the match, The Bunny hopped in the ring and hit Conti with brass knuckles. Anna Jay grabbed a chair and Ford & The Bunny retreated.

Daniel Garcia Stole A Win

Eddie Kingston, AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix), Santana & Ortiz faced Daniel Garcia, The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster, 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) in a 10-man tag match. Mark Henry interviewed the competitors before the match. Max Caster went to rap during his entrance but a brawl broke out.

Not the kind of mic drop @PlatinumMax was expecting, but the fight is ON in our 10-man tag MAIN EVENT! Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/MBTBMKgJMk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2021

The brawl went on for a bit before the action finally made it’s way to the ring and the bell rang. Lucha Bros isolated Caster early on and took turns beating him down. Bowens tagged in but Ortiz leveled him. Santana followed it up with a Moonsault Press. Fenix went for a Splash but wound up hitting Garcia in the face with his knees. Eddie went after Garcia for a bit before chaos ensued. As everyone was battling outside the ring, Garcia rolled up Kingston from behind and used his trunks for leverage. The referee didn’t catch it and Garcia stole the victory.

After the match, Anthony Bowens bashed Eddie over the head with the boombox. Jurassic Express and Christian ran down to the ring for the save. Jungle Boy took a look at the AEW Tag Team Championships before handing them back to Lucha Bros. Jurassic Express and Lucha Bros had a stare down to close the show.

With a handful of trunks, @GarciaWrestling steals the win from @MadKing1981, and Kingston is battered with the boombox – Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/cMrnfeFX9R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2021

Owen Hart Cup Tournaments To Begin In May

It was announced during tonight’s episode of Rampage that the men’s and women’s tournaments for the Owen Hart Cup will take place in May of 2022. The finals will be at Double or Nothing and Martha Hart will be at the PPV to award the winners.