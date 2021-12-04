AEW Rampage Results (12/3): TNT Title Match, Jade Cargill In Action, Malakai Black Attacks

AEW Rampage was taped from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. Tony Nese made his AEW in-ring debut in a TNT Championship match against Sammy Guevara. FTR squared off against PAC & Pentagon Jr. in the main event of tonight’s Rampage.

Rampage Results (12/3)

Sammy Guevara def. Tony Nese to retain the TNT Championship Jade Cargill def. Janai Kai FTR def. Pac & Pentagon Jr.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Title

Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Tony Nese in the first match of the show. This was Tony Nese’s AEW in-ring debut. Sammy controlled the action early and hit a forearm to the face Guevara brought Nese to the outside and threw him into the steel steps.Back in the ring, Sammy went for a cover but Nese was able to kick out at two. Tony battled back and hit a Moonsault for a near fall. Nese connected with an awesome kick that knocked Sammy to the mat as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Nese caught Sammy’s leg and brought him into a Half Crab. Sammy broke free and connected with a springboard Cutter for a close two count. Sammy went for the GTH but Tony blocked it. Guevara stayed on the attack and hit a Spanish Fly for another near fall.

Nese slammed Sammy to the mat and connected with a 450 Splash but the TNT Champion kicked out at two. Tony followed it up with a Buckle Bomb but Sammy caught Nese with a knee to the face. Sammy then hit the GTH for the pinfall victory. Sammy Guevara is still the TNT Champion.

A tough test from @TonyNese, but @sammyguevara is STILL the TNT Champion! Great match to kick off #AEWRampage – Tune in NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/tmvIZw0ToW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2021

Jade Cargill Dominated

Jade Cargill faced Janai Kai tonight on Rampage. This was another squash match for Cargill and she won the match via pinfall after hitting Jaded. After the match, Cargill got in some more shots before Thunder Rosa rushed the ring for the save. Thunder Rosa and Jade brawled until AEW officials separated them. Cargill will battle Thunder Rosa next week in the semifinals of the TBS Championship Tournament.

It’s a brawl between @thunderrosa22 and @Jade_Cargill! There’s no holding them back in the semifinals of the TBS Championship Tournament. Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/OILqeedvr3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2021

Young Bucks and Adam Cole were shown backstage after the match. Matt and Nick Jackson challenged Best Friends to a tag team match on Dynamite. Eddie Kingston had a backstage promo as well and vowed to get revenge on 2point0 and Daniel Garcia.

Malakai Black Attacked PAC

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) faced Pentagon Jr. and PAC of Death Triangle in this week’s main event. Mark Henry interviewed the two teams in split screen before the match. PAC said tonight was about revenge for Rey Fenix and FTR mocked Fenix for not being there. Lucha Bros were originally scheduled to defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against FTR in a 2 out of 3 Falls match but Rey Fenix could not make the tapings on Wednesday due to travel issues. Tully Blanchard and Alex Abrahantes were ringside for the match tonight.

FTR dominated the match early and isolated Pentagon Jr. in the ring. Cash Wheeler booted Pentagon in the back and dragged him to the corner. Dax Harwood tagged in and delivered a Suplex. Cash quickly tagged in and hit a Leg Drop for a near fall. Pentagon was able to fight back and tagged in PAC. PAC was selling the effects from his eye injury and went for a springboard move but wound up falling on his face instead. Harwood punched PAC in the face and he fell to the mat as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night.

at first I thought PAC botched but I realized the eye patch#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/iIRr0iniRR — Nhat Hoang (@NhatHoangRBLX) December 4, 2021

Back from the break, PAC sent Wheeler out of the ring but Harwood rolled him back inside. Harwood tagged himself in and threw PAC out of the ring. Wheeler went for a Splash off the apron but PAC got out of the way and Cash crashed into the barricade. Back in the ring, PAC hit an Enziguri and went for the tag but Wheeler dragged Pentagon off the ring apron.

FTR hit PAC with a Backbreaker? Elbow Drop combo for a two count. Harwood went for the cover again and argued with the referee after PAC kicked out at two. Harwood perched PAC up on the top turnbuckle and joined him up there. PAC hit a punch and Harwood fell to the mat. PAC leveled Dax with a Dropkick and slowly made his way to the corner.

Wheeler tagged in and PAC hit a Back Body Drop before tagging in Pentagon Jr. Penta hit a Slingblade on Wheeler before planting Harwood with a DDT. Penta hit a Crossbody off the top rope on Cash for a near fall. Pentagon planted Wheeler with a Backstabber and went for the cover but Cash was able to kick out at two.

Penta went for a Piledriver but Cash countered with a slam. Dax Harwood tagged back in and climbed to the top rope. Harwood hit a Leg Drop and went for the cover but Pentagon kicked out at two. Penta hit a Sunset Bomb before Wheeler dragged him out of the ring. Wheeler shoved Penta into the barricade as PAC climbed to the top rope. PAC hit a Crossbody but Harwood rolled through into a cover for a two count. Harwood followed it up with a Powerbomb for another near fall.

Tully Blanchard hopped onto the ring apron for a distraction. PAC accidentally hit him in the face and then rolled up Harwood for a near fall. Cash planted Penta with a Tornado DDT on the floor. PAC Clotheslined Dax to the outside and climbed to the top turnbuckle.

PAC flipped onto FTR outside the ring and then rolled Dax back inside. Harwood grabbed his knee and distracted the referee. Malakai Black then appeared and spit the myst in PAC’s eyes. Harwood quickly capitalized and covered PAC for the victory. After the match, Malakai raked at PAC’s eyes until the referee finally ripped him away. Malakai had blood on his hand and showed it off to the crowd to close the show.

The House of Black strikes again…@malakaiblxck takes out @BASTARDPAC's one good eye with his poison mist and #FTR steals the win! Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/gx5mYTEdRy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2021