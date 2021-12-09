AEW Revolution 2022 Date & Location, Fan Fest

All Elite Wrestling has announced details of the company’s first pay-per-view event of 2022, AEW Revolution.

AEW holds four PPV events each year: Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out and Full Gear. Double or Nothing has historically been held in Las Vegas, while every All Out haas taken place from Chicago.

AEW Revolution 2022 comes to fans live on Sunday, March 6th from Orlando, Florida at the Addition Fi Arena.

AEW is going “all out” by making this a weekend-long event, including a Friday night Rampage taping and the first-ever AEW Revolution Fan Fest on Saturday, March 6th.

Tickets for AEW Revolution weekend go on sale next Friday, December 17th at AEWTix.com. Limited combo offers will be available, for fans looking to attend more than one of the weekend’s events.