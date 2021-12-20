Film Co-Written By AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) Finishes Production

AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) recently took to Twitter to note that a movie she co-wrote has wrapped production. She worked with her long-time writing partner Aimee Garcia as well as comic book writer John Swetnam on the project. The film is titled “Blade of the 47 Ronin”. It is a sequel to 2013’s “47 Ronin” but set 300 years after the original.

The film is scheduled to be released next year on Netflix.

“Ancient Japanese Ronin warriors set 300 years after 47 Ronin, in a modern-day world where Samurai clans exist in complete secrecy,” reads an IMDB description of the film.

Well damn, we wrote a movie. And these superheroes made that movie! Congratulations to the cast and crew of #BladeOfThe47Ronin!https://t.co/43LJYKKqj6 pic.twitter.com/gecwTCoG6f — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) December 18, 2021

The original film was criticized for elements of white-washing but director Ron Yuan spoke to Variety about what will be different about this film.

“We need people who know the genres, people that know the history, people that can understand how to bring these stories, make it fresh and pop off the screen. Not like those old TV shows where every time there’s an Asian theme, or an Asian character, you hear the gong going ‘ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding dang’,” he told Variety. “None of that shit anymore.”

AJ and Aimee Garcia have partnered together on multiple projects. They co-wrote the comic book series GLOW vs. The Babyface. They also wrote a 4-part Dungeons and Dragons series as well. Their production company is named Scrappy Heart Productions.