Anthony Ogogo Reportedly Has Backstage Heat In AEW

Olympic Bronze-medal boxer and member of the AEW roster, Anthony Ogogo, reportedly has backstage heat due to his recent comments on Twitter. Following Ring of Honor‘s Final Battle PPV earlier this month, Ogogo Tweeted comments directed at Jonathan Gresham.

“Super cute that @TheJonGresham was the last ever ROH champ, kinda reminds me when Hornswoggle was the last ever cruiserweight champ. Congrats kiddo,” Ogogo Tweeted.

The comment drew responses from Gresham’s wife Jordynne Grace as well as Hornswoggle.

According to a report from Fightful, Ogogo’s comments did not sit well with several members of the AEW roster. While several members of the roster were said to be upset, Ogogo’s heat is not believed to be substantial. One member of the roster stated that they believed Ogogo was trying to create an angle but by the time Grace had stated it was not a storyline, Ogogo had gone too far to go back.

Jonathan Gresham took to Twitter to clarify that he was not working an angle with Ogogo.

“No it’s not an angle. It is not a gimmick. We are not working on this together. It is simply someone going into business for themselves. And legit taking shots at myself and my wife online. But please continue to support that kind of behavior as its seems to entertain you,” Gresham Tweeted.