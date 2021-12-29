Bully Ray Understands NXT 2.0’s Vision But Doesn’t Want To Watch ‘Minor Leagues’

Bully Ray gets why WWE has switched up the formula for NXT but he hasn’t been entertained by the change in direction.

NXT went from the black and gold to Splatoon-like colors. The brand has also gone from focusing on indie talent to shifting gears to bigger wrestlers with athletic backgrounds.

Some believe the new change could be beneficial for the main roster but it’s clear that the talent is very green. If the brand was airing on Hulu like FCW and the early NXT days it would be one thing but NXT 2.0 airs live every Tuesday night on USA Network.

Bully Ray Not Satisfied Watching NXT 2.0

Taking to the Busted Open Radio show on SiriusXM, Bully Ray said that NXT 2.0 simply doesn’t grab his attention.

“Here is my thought walking away from the show, I don’t wanna watch the JV squad anymore. I don’t wanna watch the Triple-A of the WWE anymore.

“I understand why it’s important, I understand why it’s on, I get it. From a business point of view, I understand every last detail of what they are trying to accomplish on Tuesday nights at 8 o’clock on USA.

“As a fan who’s been around the wrestling business obviously 40+ years, I’m not as much into the up-and-coming developmental talent right now. To me, these new characters, these new talents are doing well but I wanna be entertained at the highest level.

“That’s why I’m watching a Raw, a SmackDown, a Dynamite. Those are the top of the food chain when it comes to the different brands we have at our disposal to be entertained by.

“Last night I felt very much like I was watching the minor leagues because NXT is the minor leagues now. Me calling NXT the minor leagues, I’m not being disrespectful. It’s not a detriment, it just is what it is.”

Many agree that the one highlight of NXT 2.0 has been Bron Breakker. He is the son of Rick Steiner and there is no doubt that he takes after both his father and his uncle, Scott Steiner.

Breakker is set to challenge Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship in a rematch. The title match will take place at New Year’s Evil on Jan. 4.

