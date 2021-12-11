Chris Jericho Released From Hospital (Photo)

Chris Jericho has been released from the hospital and the former AEW world champion is back on street after dealing with his recent health issue.

The wrestling veteran took on his Twitter earlier today to post a selfie from Paddington, London, and wrote: “Back on the streets”:

Back on the streets…. pic.twitter.com/xAaJV6VYzh — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 11, 2021

Chris Jericho’s Health

Fozzy is currently on a tour of UK. They were supposed to perform in Swansea on Friday before Jericho was admitted to the hospital back on Thursday.

The news of his hospitalization was revealed by the arena where the band was expected to perform. The official statement on the matter claimed that the former champion had been admitted for a treatable health issue that was not covid related.

Chris Jericho later released a statement on his health. He stated that he was feeling good and the medical personnel just wanted to observe him overnight

The former WWE star was last seen on AEW TV during the December 1 Dynamite. He was written off TV for his tour with an attack from 2point0 and Daniel Garcia.

Chris was expected to return to AEW TV after completing his tour on December 12. Though now we will have to see if the AEW star is brought back on TV this week or if the officials hold off his return in wake of his health issue.