Christopher Daniels Comments On His In-Ring Future In AEW

Christopher Daniels hasn’t wrestled on AEW TV since SCU lost their tag team titles match against The Young Bucks in May. The loss forced SCU to split up. Many have wondered if this was the last of Daniels’ we will get to see in AEW. The fallen angel was part of the AEW panel at C2E2. During the talk, he was asked about his in-ring future with the company.

Replying to it, the AEW executive mentioned how he decided to continue wrestling outside of AEW after that. Though he would be lying if he said he was happy not seeing his name on the AEW board:

“The last match I have for AEW television was the night that we wrestled against the Bucks and unfortunately, we lost and SCU had to split up. Since that time, I had sort of been weighing my future in the ring and I decided that I still wanted to give wrestling in the ring a go. Honestly, I would be lying if I said that I was happy going to AEW and not seeing my name on the board. I want to get back in the ring and do something with this roster.”

Christopher Daniels Is Still Ready To Go

Christopher Daniels continued by mentioning how the AEW roster is very stacked right now. He claimed that maybe it’s not the best time for him to wrestle for the company. However, the former ROH champion said that he is still ready to go if the people in charge make that decision:

“But I also realize that AEW is not a vanity project, and maybe Christopher Daniels in the ring isn’t the best thing for AEW at this time with such a stacked card and so many young talents there. It’s not my call. I hope to get in the ring at some point soon, but if not, I also realize that I’m still contributing to AEW. And if the fates decide that my best contribution is behind the scenes, then so be it. But I’m still ready to go and the minute I see my name on the board, I’ll lace them up and bring it.”

If you use any quotes from the article please credit SEScoos with an H/t for the transcription