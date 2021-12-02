Eddie Kingston Talks Mental Health, Toxic Masculinity & Jon Moxley

Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by CBS Sports. During the discussion, Kingston spoke about mental health, Jon Moxley, and even what toxic masculinity is.

Kingston recently posted an article to the Player’s Tribune where he spoke openly about his struggles with mental health. It’s a subject he is trying to be as open about as he can.

“The best way to move on is to talk about what’s going on. And to make my own normal because no one is going through what I’m going through,” Kingston said. “I’m the one going through it so it’s my normal. Not that I’m broken, I’m just going to move on from it and move forward because that’s all I can do is move forward. Do I feel a little bit of pressure since that Players’ Tribune? Yeah, but I also kind of like it too because, look, I can move on, I can do it. I’m not the most mentally put-together person but I’m moving forward, I’m trying. So why can’t anybody else?”

Kingston also spoke about his friend Jon Moxley taking time to go to rehab and the reaction this has garnered from wrestling fans.

“My thing was, ‘I don’t care if anyone else understands. I get it. Your wife gets it, I get it. That’s all that matters.’ It does feel nice that everybody else got it. My girlfriend said this to me the other day. She’s the smart one. Toxic masculinity. I never heard of that before. She seems to think that’s dying because we’re actually celebrating men like Moxley who can accept their flaws but also work on them.”

