Former Head Writer Brian Gewirtz To Release Book About Time With WWE

Brian Gewirtz is scheduled to release a book about his time with WWE.

The former WWE head creative writer is planning to release a book on his run with WWE sometime in the summer of 2022, according to PWInsider. It’s being published by Twelve Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.

He started with WWE in 1999 and eventually worked his way up to the role of head writer before leaving in 2012 although he stayed on as a consultant through 2015.

He got hired by the company after a recommendation from The Rock. When he left WWE, he went to work for The Rock’s production company, Seven Bucks, where he has helped to create Titan Games, Young Rock, and other projects for Rock as the Senior Vice President of Development.

The Rock’s “Red Notice” movie, which is his latest film to be released, has been a big success for Netflix as it became the most-watched film in its first 28 days of release on the streaming service.

The Rock’s animated “DC League Of Super-Pets” film where the former WWE Champion stars as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog is set to hit theaters on May 20, 2022.