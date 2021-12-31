Impact Announces Su Yung Is Pregnant

Su Yung’s character is often addressed as “mother” by Brandi Lauren and Kimber Lee, but now she’s going to have a biological child to go along with her undead bridesmaids. On Impact Wrestling‘s “Best of 2021 Part II” show last night, it was revealed that the former Knockouts Champion is pregnant.

Real name Vannarah Riggs, the 32-year-old has been married to Rich Swann since March of 2017. This will be their first child together. Riggs has not wrestled since the summer and it was revealed last night that their child is due in February.

Su Yung debuted in Impact Wrestling in 2018. Although she has spent much of her run as the undead bride character, she has two other alter-egos. “Susie” is the far more innocent and less violent version of her character. Then there is “Susan” who is something of a “Karen” and repeatedly reports things to management.

As of late in Impact, Brandi Lauren and Kimber Lee have both become minions of Yung. They have talked about “collecting souls for mother”. It seems this was perhaps a way to keep her character on television during her pregnancy.

She defeated Allie (aka the Bunny) in 2018 to win the Knockouts title for the first time. Yung briefly won the title for a second time in 2020 after defeating Deonna Purrazzo. She would then drop the title back to Purrazzo a few weeks later.