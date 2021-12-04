Io Shirai On If She Would Be Open To A Move To Main Roster

Many of the NXT stars have reservations about a potential move to the main roster. Though Io Shirai is not one of them and she actually looks forward to the challenges she might face after a call up.

The former NXT women’s champion recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated. She talked about things such as her experience in WWE so far and more.

When asked if she will be open to a move to Raw or SmackDown, Shirai replied positively, saying that the opportunity would present new goals for her:

“Of course, I would be open to a move to SmackDown or Raw. The opportunity would present new goals and encounters different from what I have achieved and experienced in NXT.”

Io Shirai also named a couple of stars she would like to step into the ring with, including a potential rematch with none other than Sasha Banks:

“I would like a rematch with Sasha Banks as soon as possible. I also heard Bayley say she wanted to have a match with me, and I would definitely relish my first confrontation with her. If it is a title match, even better.”

The team of Io Shirai and Zoey Stark lost the NXT tag team titles at the Halloween Havoc event in September. People have been wondering if it’s an indication of her moving to the main roster soon but the same hasn’t been announced yet.