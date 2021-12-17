Jake Hager Says He Wasn’t Originally Considered For The Inner Circle

AEW originally had plans for a former WWE tag team to be a part of Chris Jericho‘s Inner Circle instead of Jake Hager but they had to nix the idea.

The Bellator star was the most recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. He discussed things such his signing with AEW and more.

During the talk, Hager also revealed that Gallows and Anderson were originally considered to be a part of the Inner Circle. However, the plans had to be changed when the duo re-signed with WWE:

“I think what happened was, Gallows and Anderson possibly were going to be in The Inner Circle, but they re-signed.

So I got bumped up or I came into the picture, however you want to phrase it. Chris told Tony he wanted me for the job and the rest is history.”

Chris Jericho officially introduced the world to Inner Circle featuring himself, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara during the second episode of Dynamite on October 9, 2019.

The Good Brothers were a part of the WWE roster at the time. Though they didn’t remain there for long after this and the duo were released months later in April 2020. They have since joined Impact Wrestling.

