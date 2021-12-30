Jay White Is Tired Of Being Asked When He’ll Appear In AEW

NJPW star Jay White has had enough of the questions regarding a potential appearance on AEW TV.

There was a lot of hoopla surrounding Jay’s status this year. After failing to capture the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 15, Jay cut a heavily praised promo during a press conference that led some to believe he may be done with NJPW.

Ultimately, it was revealed that Jay’s deal isn’t up and he ended up winning the NEVER Openweight Championship four months later.

Don’t Ask Jay White This Question

Chris Van Vliet got a chance to sit down with Jay White at the NJPW LA Dojo. During the interview, Jay went scorched earth on those who constantly ask him when if he’ll be appearing on AEW Dynamite.

“They need to stop asking me about when I’m doing that because again like we just touched on, why would you wanna know in the first place anyway? Secondly, you think I’m really actually gonna tell you?

“And even if I do tell you, do you think I’m telling you the truth? If I tell you that I’m gonna be there this Wednesday, are you gonna believe me?

“If I tell you, ‘No, I’m not gonna be there this Wednesday,’ how do you know I’m telling the truth? That question gets me going as you can tell.”

Just for good measure, Jay was sure to drive the point home.

“Every single time, every interview, every signing, every appearance it’s, ‘When are we gonna see you here? Are you gonna do this?’ I’m not gonna f*cking tell you am I?”

This isn’t the first time Jay has gotten peeved over something AEW-related. During an interview with Fightful Select, Jay said he was none-too-pleased with false rumors claiming that he was in talks with AEW at one point this year.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article