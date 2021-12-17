Johnny Gargano Really Wants to Work with AEW’s Top Stars

Now that his WWE contract has officially expired, Johnny Gargano is free to show up anywhere he wants to wrestle the people of his choice. He is certainly not backing away from naming the people he wants to get in the ring with. There are a couple of top AEW stars he seems to have his sight set on at the moment.

On his most recent Twitch stream, Gargano offered his thoughts on the former AEW champion Kenny Omega. He said “I think Kenny Omega is one of, if not the, best wrestler in the world currently. I know that it is a legitimate dream match for a lot of people, me and Kenny, and it is definitely a dream match for me too.”

Gargano was later asked if he watched the Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson AEW world championship match from the Winter Is Coming special of Dynamite. He replied positively before claiming that Danielson is the best wrestler in the world:

“I did. It was fantastic. They’re both amazingly talented and I wrestled Bryan twice on the Indies, both times for AIW in Cleveland. I [have] said time and time again that he’s the best wrestler in the world. I know I say a lot of people are one of the best wrestlers in the world. I truly believe that Bryan is the best wrestler in the world.”

Johnny Gargano Wants Rematch Against Bryan Danielson

Johnny Gargano continued by saying that he can’t explain why he thinks Bryan is the best wrestler in the world. He claimed that you have to step in the ring with the former world champion to know, before expressing the desire of doing so himself:

“The guy for my personal opinion just because I have been in the ring with him. So, I kind of know from experience, I don’t know how to explain it or say why he’s the best wrestler in the world. You just got to be in there with him and you just know, like, you just know. Bryan is the best and it’s a shame that we never got a chance to have entangled in the last couple years but hopefully at some point down the line that can happen.”

Johnny Gargano ended his six years long stint with WWE earlier this month. He let his deal expire and chose not to re-sign with the promotion. His last bout was the WarGames match between Team Black and Gold and Team 2.0. The belief is that he will take some time off to be with his wife until the birth of their first child in February before making a decision about his future.

