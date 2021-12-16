Kevin Owens Getting Millions To Stay With WWE

Kevin Owens has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

News broke on Wednesday that Owens has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE. Details of Owens’ new deal have been revealed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“He signed a 3-year deal with WWE,” said Meltzer. “I believe it was actually a couple of weeks ago when this happened.”

“It’s a very good money deal. I think the feeling is it’s more than he’d be able to get from AEW. $2-3 million in that range per year.”

Iron Clad?

While Owens is making good money per year, he did not get a no-cut clause in his contract that would protect him from being released somewhere down the line.

“He did not get a no-cut, he didn’t, that’s the other thing that I’ve heard,” Meltzer continued.

“In 3-years, he’ll be in the same position and probably fixing to make more money barring a career-ending injury.”

Owens has been with WWE since 2014. He is a 1x NXT Champion, 1x Universal Champion, 2x Intercontinental Champion, and 3x United States Champion.

Owens is scheduled to challenge for the WWE Championship at Day 1 on January 1st. He is booked in a fatal 4-way match against Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and WWE Champion, Big E.