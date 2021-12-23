Kyle O’Reilly Comments On Signing With AEW

Kyle O’Reilly made a shocking debut on Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

O’Reilly did a run-in during Adam Cole‘s match against Orange Cassidy. In doing so, he reunited with former Undisputed Era partners Cole and Bobby Fish.

After Cole picked up the victory, O’Reilly, Cole and Fish stood together in the ring. Out came the Young Bucks, who questioned Adam Cole’s loyalties.

Cole has partnered with the Bucks, as well as Fish & O’Reilly. He left with Fish & O’Reilly, which sets up an interesting scenario about where this leaves the Super Elite.

Kyle O’Reilly debuts on AEW Dynamite

O’Reilly addressed his arrival in AEW on social media.

“Life is crazy and I’m very grateful that my professional wrestling abilities have taken me to a new frontier in which to explore my ass-kicking ways,” he wrote. “Proud to be apart of AEW and thanks to Tony Khan for the opportunity.”

“If you’re a fan of mine from elsewhere I hope you continue to support me. If you’re new to KOR prepare to see a man that pours his f’n soul into that ring every night and has an unquenchable thirst for cans of whoop ass.”

“Also, reDRagon is back!!!”

Tony Khan Reacts

Tony Khan also commented on signing O’Reilly and reuniting him with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish.

“I’m still amazed that we were able to reunite Adam Cole & Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly tonight on AEW Dynamite; it doesn’t seem like it should’ve been possible, still doesn’t feel real. The only reason it was possible was because of you great fans supporting AEW on TNT! Thank you.”