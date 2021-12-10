Kyle O’Reilly Done With WWE, Now A Free Agent (Report)

Kyle O’Reilly has joined Johnny Gargano as a free agent.

Much has been made over O’Reilly’s contract status. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that WWE offered Kyle a multi-year deal. Despite the offer, reports surfaced claiming that many in WWE were under the assumption that O’Reilly was on his way out.

Kyle O’Reilly Is On The Market

PWInsider is now reporting that the assumption of those within WWE was correct. Kyle O’Reilly has been removed from WWE’s internal roster. He is now free to sign with other promotions.

Fightful Select had reported that Johnny Gargano became a free agent at midnight on Dec. 10. He also reportedly received a contract offer from WWE but has turned it down.

Speculation has already run rampant on O’Reilly’s future. Many are under the assumption that he will reunite with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish.

For years, O’Reilly and Fish took the tag team world by storm as reDRagon. O’Reilly and Fish aligned themselves with Adam Cole to form The Undisputed Era under WWE’s NXT brand. Eventually, Roderick Strong joined the group.

Cole and Fish are currently members of the AEW roster. We’ve seen the two men align with The Young Bucks and many are assuming that O’Reilly will be joining them soon.