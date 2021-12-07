Liv Morgan Responds to Criticism on Promo About Released Talent

WWE superstar Liv Morgan has responded to fans’ criticism of her promo at Monday Night Raw on November 29. She is in a feud with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Morgan appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin to discuss her controversial promo segment. During the promo, Morgan said, “You’re the reason why your friend is gone, just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why my friends are gone.” The WWE edited the quote out of the youtube video.

Morgan explains why she didn’t say anything wrong and wasn’t out of malice in the interview. Morgan also shared that her friends were supportive of her segment.

“…Becky brought up my friends. She’s brought up my friends not being here,” said Morgan. She continued, “… After my segment aired, I got texted from my friends saying how proud they were and how amazing they thought it was. I don’t think there were hard feelings, kind of anywhere around. I know I’m kind of addressing something that may feel like an elephant in the room or maybe taboo, but these are things that are happening. You know, and I don’t think I said anything wrong.”

WWE Releasing Talent for Budget Cuts

The WWE is having a controversial year in talent management. The company has released 80 wrestlers this year, and WWE claims their reasons for cutting talent are budget cuts. However, the WWE is also having a successful year with more live events and lucrative television contracts. Regardless, the WWE felt they needed to cut talent to be more profitable. It’s also unclear if WWE plans to have more budget cuts before the end of the year.

The Future of Liv Morgan

Morgan is in her first singles championship feud in the WWE. She challenged Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship on Monday. Lynch retained her title with a roll-up while using the ropes for leverage. It’s unclear if Morgan will get an immediate rematch against Lynch for the championship. Although, the result of the match could lead to a rematch at Day 1 on January 1, 2022.