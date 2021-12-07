MJF Says Beating CM Punk Would Be The Highlight Of His Career

MJF believes that if he can defeat CM Punk, becoming the first person in AEW to do so, it would be the biggest highlight of his career. The 2x Dynamite Diamond Ring winner was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated and spoke about what a win over Punk would mean to him.

“It doesn’t get bigger than that,” MJF said. “I’m well aware of it. Pinning his shoulders to the mat would be the biggest highlight of my career.”

MJF also spoke about his promo battle with CM Punk on the Thanksgiving episode of Dynamite doing particularly good in the ratings.

“Here are the facts,” MJF continued. “We didn’t have a script. We didn’t have a time limit. Me and Punk were in that ring, just talking, on Thanksgiving Eve. That should have drawn, maximum, 700,000 viewers, and I’m being generous.”

He continued, “That’s the greatest night to go out with your friends. It’s not a night to stay in. You’re with friends or you’re with family. But when we were in the ring, over a million people were watching.”

MJF Returns To Long Island

This week on Dynamite, MJF will enter into the 3rd annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. The 2 final remaining competitors in the match will then meet at Winter is Coming on December 15th and the winner of that match will win the Dynamite Diamond ring.

The show this will will be held from the UBS Arena on Long Island, MJF’s hometown. Last week on Dynamite, MJF said he will get a better reaction in Long Island than “Roddy Piper in Portland”, “Bret Hart in Canada” or “CM Punk in Chicago.”

“Long Island is the most magical place in the world,” Friedman says. “That’s reality. I’ve had multiple chances to move other places, but nothing calls to me like home. I grew up in Nassau County. I’m the kid who raised his hand in class and said, ‘I’m going to be a pro wrestler.’ I’m becoming a god on the water in this little slice of Americana.