More Details On Johnny Gargano Leaving WWE

Johnny Gargano is now a free agent after turning down strong offers to remain with WWE.

We have some additional information regarding his final weeks with the company and what may be next for the former NXT Champion.

Johnny Gargano did not arrive at his decision to leave WWE easily, according to sources close to the situation. WWE made a strong offer to keep him from leaving, as they did with Adam Cole.

After 6 years, Gargano achieved everything there was to achieve in NXT. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that he would most likely remain in NXT had he stayed. He’d no longer be a main event star, but would be used to elevate younger talent.

At 34 years old, Gargano still has a lot left in the tank and might see better opportunity for himself elsewhere.

Johnny Gargano recently signed a short-term contract extension to get him through WarGames. Since his contract simply expired and he was not released, there is no non-compete clause. He could show up anywhere at any time.

WWE gave Gargano a warm sendoff on this week’s episode of NXT TV. He is legitimately leaving on very good terms and the door is still open for them to work together in the future.

While unlikely, it’s entirely possible that Gargano does re-sign with WWE. Entering free agency gives him the legal green light to field offers from other companies, such as AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and also the independents.

Allowing his contract to expire is certainly not a promising sign that he’ll stay with WWE. However, if the offers he receives – and he will receive offers – do not exceed WWE’s best offer, anything is possible.

Wherever he winds up, Johnny Gargano should be extremely proud of the body of work he produced in NXT. It really was a hell of a run.