News On Teased Re-Branding Of Elias

WWE has no solid plans for Elias after killing off his old musical character a few months ago, according to latest reports.

The officials had no end game in sight for the drifter when they aired the vignettes teasing the change. The video packages were shot just to kill off the musician gimmick according to WrestleVotes Twitter account.

WWE did try to rebrand him with colorful trunks and beard. Vince McMahon and others thought Elias looked too similar to Randy Savage and they didn’t like it.

After that character was not approved, the former NXT star is back to square 1 as far as his rebranding goes with no real plans for his future.

Interesting note on Elias, source states they had no end plan for graveyard vignettes. Just shot them to kill off the “music” gimmick. His initial rebranding weeks back looked to similar to Randy Savage w/ colorful trunks & beard so Vince & co didn’t like it. Back to square 1. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 3, 2021

Elias has not wrestled on WWE TV since his symphony of destruction match against Jaxson Ryker. Ryker won this match on the July 19 edition of Raw but he has since been released by WWE.

WWE started airing vignettes teasing a character change for the former champion back in August. The last of these packages aired on August 23 but we haven’t seen the Raw star since then.

With no proper plan in motion, it’s hard to say when or if we will see Elias back on WWE TV. We will have to see what role the creatives come up with for him.