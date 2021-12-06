The Pope (Elijah Burke) Injury Update

The Pope (Elijah Burke) has released a statement after an injury scare at the NWA Hard Times 2 PPV Saturday night. According to a report from PW Insider, Pope went limp after being thrown into the steel steps during the show-closing angle with Matt Cardona, Mike Knox, and Trevor Murdoch.

As fans were filing out, Burke was still be attended to. He was then taken to hospital with a suspected concussion. He was released from hospital the following morning and is said to be doing okay. NWA has said he won’t be doing anything physical during the NWA Powerrr tapings this week.

Pope released a statement on social media regarding his injury.

“As many of you know I was recently taken by ambulance to a hospital in Atlanta following NWA Hard Times 2. I would like to assure you that all is 100% well with Pope. In wrestling we take our bumps & bruises while continually forging ahead. However, today there are certain protocols in effect to ensure the well being of performers like myself and getting medically evaluated and cleared is one of them,” Pope wrote.

“I’d like to thank the ENTIRE NWA family, many who gave up hours of their own time to ensure Pope’s safety. Thank You ~PHS.”