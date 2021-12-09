Raven Comments On His New Backstage Role In The NWA

Raven recently took to social media to praise the NWA locker room. The 2x ECW World Champion noted that he just finished his first set of tapings working with the promotion. This included the Hard Times 2 PPV from Atlanta’s GPB Studios.

“Just did Tv for my good friend Billy Corgan as a producer, & I also did some on camera work for the new 2nd show he’s starting. I gotta say, no hyperbole, it’s one of the best locker rooms I’ve ever been in! But that’s bc of Billy, bc it starts at the top. Looking forward to the ride!”

NWA Hard Times 2 Results

The NWA recently presented Hard Times 2 on Saturday, December 4th:

Austin Aries defeated Rhett Titus

Nick Aldis defeated Thom Latimer

Colby Corino defeated Doug Williams

On NWA Powerrr this week (From FITE TV), Nick Aldis and Doug Williams reunited their British Invasion tag-team from TNA. They will be entering the NWA’s tag-team division along with the new team of JTG and Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango). Trevor Murdoch addressed Matt Cardona’s appearance at Hard Times 2 but was interrupted by Aaron Stevens. NWA Powerrr airs most Tuesdays at 6:05 PM on FITE TV.