Recent 205 Live Match Was Heavily Edited Before Airing (Report)

Last week’s episode of 205 Live featured a match between Sarray and Lash Legend. The fight received a lot of criticism from the fans for being one of the worst worked matches of recent times.

As it turns out, fans weren’t the only ones that felt that the bout was lackluster. The officials also considered it to be a match that was very weakly performed.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 205 Live bout was one of the ‘most edited’ matches of WWE TV before it aired.

The match was so poorly produced that the officials cut it down to 3 minutes of ‘highlights’ and even then, it was considered the worst TV match for WWE this year.

Lash Legend is one of the most accomplished female athletes on the roster. She has played college basketball and also had a brief stint with WNBA.

This was only the second televised match for the young star who made her debut the week before. She defeated Amari Miller during her first match.

Sarray on the other hand has 10 years of experience in wrestling. She has wrestled for a number of Japanese promotions before joining WWE in March this year.

You can check out the match in question below: