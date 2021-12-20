Ric Flair Praises Darby Allin

Ric Flair recently spent some time on his podcast talking about AEW‘s Darby Allin. Flair had nothing but praise for the 28-year-old.

“There’s nothing you can say but good,” Flair said. “He’s a kamikaze pilot! When I watched him do that thing and dive off the rope backwards with his hands at his side, the first time I saw him do it I came out of my chair.”

Flair and Mark Madden continued to talk about the angle Darby Allin and Sting did with the Gunn Club.

“The thing I thought last week with Sting and Darby Allin and Billy Gunn and his boys, I thought it was fantastic. How proud do you think Billy Gunn is of those two boys, huh? And Billy looks like he’s 35 years old.”

“And he’s a very, very nice guy. Very humble,” Flair continued to say about Darby Allin.

Flair continued to mention that he hopes Darby Allin doesn’t suffer any injuries or mobility problems as a result of his in-ring style, however. He also noted that he once felt the same way about Mick Foley.

“I just hope that when he’s 35-years-old he can walk. That’s what I used to tell [Mick] Foley.”

Flair’s comments can be heard in the player below: