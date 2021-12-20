Monday, December 20, 2021
HomeNewsAEW News

Ric Flair Praises Darby Allin

By Chris Stephens

Ric Flair recently spent some time on his podcast talking about AEW‘s Darby Allin. Flair had nothing but praise for the 28-year-old.

“There’s nothing you can say but good,” Flair said. “He’s a kamikaze pilot! When I watched him do that thing and dive off the rope backwards with his hands at his side, the first time I saw him do it I came out of my chair.”

Flair and Mark Madden continued to talk about the angle Darby Allin and Sting did with the Gunn Club.

“The thing I thought last week with Sting and Darby Allin and Billy Gunn and his boys, I thought it was fantastic. How proud do you think Billy Gunn is of those two boys, huh? And Billy looks like he’s 35 years old.”

“And he’s a very, very nice guy. Very humble,” Flair continued to say about Darby Allin.

Flair continued to mention that he hopes Darby Allin doesn’t suffer any injuries or mobility problems as a result of his in-ring style, however. He also noted that he once felt the same way about Mick Foley.

“I just hope that when he’s 35-years-old he can walk. That’s what I used to tell [Mick] Foley.”

Flair’s comments can be heard in the player below:

Related Articles
Previous articleJim Ross Comments On The Best Backstage Agents In Wrestling
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC