Ricky Starks Recalls Roman Reigns Stomping ‘The S**t Out’ Of Him During Raw Appearance

Before becoming an AEW star, Ricky Starks spent a good amount of time in the independent circuit working for various promotions. He also worked for WWE numerous times as an enhancement talent.

The FTW World Champion recently had an interview with Brandon Walker of Rasslin. Among other things, he also told the story of one such time when he was called in to work as an extra on Raw.

Starks played the role of a US Marshall sent in to arrest the tribal chief. He detailed how things went and what Reigns told him after the segment:

“I went there, talked to Roman, put these cuffs on and they were really tight. He goes, ‘I can’t do anything while I have my hands cuffed, so, sorry ahead of time.’

I went to grand him and he [double axe handles me].” recalled Ricky Starks, “We get to the corner and he starts stomping the shit out of me. He’s a really great guy because afterward he apologized,”

The current champion made his pro wrestling debut in 2012. He officially signed with AEW in June 2020, after a two-year-long stint with NWA.

He made several other appearances for WWE apart from this and wrestled matches against people like Jinder Mahal and Kane. You can check out the Raw appearance from 2018 Stark discussed in the video below: