ROH World Championship Match Announced For Impact Hard To Kill

Impact Wrestling has confirmed that the ROH world championship will be defended on an Impact show for the first time at the upcoming Hard To Kill PPV.

The company sent out a press release in which they confirmed that Jonathan Gresham will defend his title against Chris Sabin in a one-on-one match.

Gresham won the world title at the ROH Final Battle PPV earlier this month. Final Battle was ROH’s last show before their announced hiatus until April next year.

In the meantime, Jonathan has started defending the title in various promotions. His first successful defense was against AJ Gray at last Friday’s GCW Blood on The Hills.

This is the 8th announced match for the first Impact PPV of 2022. After the latest announcement, here is the updated match card for the show:

Impact World Championship Triple Threat Match: Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose

Impact Hard To Kill will take place from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas on Saturday, January 8, 2022.