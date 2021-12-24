Friday, December 24, 2021
ROH World Championship Match Announced For Impact Hard To Kill

This will be the first time the ROH title has been defended in Impact

By Anutosh Bajpai
The ROH world title will be defended at Hard TO Kill
Impact Wrestling has confirmed that the ROH world championship will be defended on an Impact show for the first time at the upcoming Hard To Kill PPV.

The company sent out a press release in which they confirmed that Jonathan Gresham will defend his title against Chris Sabin in a one-on-one match.

Gresham won the world title at the ROH Final Battle PPV earlier this month. Final Battle was ROH’s last show before their announced hiatus until April next year.

In the meantime, Jonathan has started defending the title in various promotions. His first successful defense was against AJ Gray at last Friday’s GCW Blood on The Hills.

Impact Hard To Kill Updated Match Card

This is the 8th announced match for the first Impact PPV of 2022. After the latest announcement, here is the updated match card for the show:

  • Impact World Championship Triple Threat Match: Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose
  • ROH World Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham
  • Knockouts Championship Texas Death Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James
  • X Division Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel
  • Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. The IInspiration
  • #1 Contender Ultimate X Match For Knockouts Championship: Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace
  • Hardcore War: Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design & Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers
  • Singles Match: Jonah vs. Josh Alexander

Impact Hard To Kill will take place from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Jonathan Gresham Wants To Defend ROH Title Against CM Punk & Bryan Danielson
