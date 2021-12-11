ROH Final Battle 2021: Full Card, How To Watch and Worldwide Start Times

ROH Final Battle 2021 is the end of an era for Ring of Honor in more ways than one, with the company set to go on a hiatus until 2022 following this PPV event.

Several issues have already plagued the card, with the ROH Championship match between Bandido and Jonathan Gresham having already been pulled due to Bandido testing positive for COVID-19.

Having said that, there are still a number of big matches on the card and some “surprises” coming that could be exciting for fans watching the show live or on-demand.

Final Battle Full Card

Here’s the full card for the PPV event tonight:

Jonathan Gresham vs Jay Lethal

ROH Tag Team Championships Match: The OGK vs The Briscoes

ROH Tag Team Championships Match: The OGK vs The Briscoes

Ring of Honor Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods vs Brian Johnson

ROH TV Championship Match: Dalton Castle vs Rhett Titus vs Silas Young vs Joe Hendry

Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs The Righteous

ROH Women's Championship Match: Rok-C vs Willow

Fight Without Honor: Shane Taylor vs Kenny King

Homicide, Brody King & Tony Deppen vs Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams & Eli Isom

Dragon Lee vs Rey Horus

Chelsea Green and The Hex vs Miranda Alize and The Allure

How To Watch

ROH Final Battle 2021 is available to watch on Honor Club, which is available to subscribe to via FITE TV.

HonorClub VIP is a special annual membership that includes everything from Ring of Honor including FREE unlimited streaming access to all ROH Pay Per Views!

HonorClub membership provides access to ROH On Tour, TV episodes, ROH TV archive, ROH historical footage, HDNet exclusive interviews, compilations, and 50% OFF all ROH Pay Per Views.

Final Battle Worldwide Start Times

ROH Final Battle 2021 is set to start at the following times globally: