ROH Announces Full Card For “End of An Era” Final Battle PPV

Ring of Honor has announced its full card for the “End of an Era” Final Battle PPV. The show is the last live event officially announced by the promotion. The company is switching to no longer utilizing contracted talent moving forward.

ROH Final Battle will take place Saturday, October 11th, 2021 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

ROH World Championship

Bandido (c) vs Jonathan Gresham ROH World Tag Team Championships

The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) (c) vs. The Briscoe Brothers (Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe) ROH Women’s World Championship

Rok-C (c) vs. Willow Nightingale ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championships

Shane Taylor Promotions (Jasper Kaun, Moses Maddox, and O’Shay Edwards) (with Ron Hunt) (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch) (with Vita VonStarr) ROH Television Championship

Dalton Castle (c) vs TBD ROH Pure Championship

Josh Woods (c) vs. Brian Johnson Kenny King vs Shane Taylor Eli Isom, Taylor Rust, and Tracy Williams vs. VLNCE UNLTD (Brody King, Homicide, and Tony Deppen)

While no future dates have officially been unveiled for Ring of Honor, they announced in October their intention to run an event in Dallas over WrestleMania week.

“We anticipate returning to live events in April for the Super Card of Honor with a new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience for wrestling fans,” reads ROH’s statement announcing their hiatus after Final Battle.