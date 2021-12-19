ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C Takes Part In WWE Tryouts

The current ROH women’s champion Carla Gonzalez better known by her ring name Rok-C took part in the latest WWE tryouts from the Performance Center.

The company held its latest tryout from the PC in Orlando, Florida from December 15 to 17. They later shared some photographs from the tryouts on their official website.

One of the more interesting names to have been spotted in the photos was Rok-C, who has become a free agent after the mass layoff from ROH.

ROH released all of its contracted talents in October and made the announcement of going dark for the first quarter of 2022 to reimagine the company.

Rok-C Has Been Trained By Booker T

Rok-C, who was trained by WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T made her ROH debut in April this year. Prior to it, she had been working for T’s Reality Of Wrestling promotion.

The female star quickly rose to the top of the ladder within the company. She competed in a tournament and defeated Miranda Alize in the finals at September’s Death Before Dishonor PPV to win the ROH women’s championship.

There is no word yet on how WWE officials feel about the current ROH champion. It will be interesting to see if she is offered a contract by the promotion.