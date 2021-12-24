Ruby Soho: AEW Fans Know When Something Isn’t Authentic

Ruby Soho thinks AEW fans can sense inauthenticity from miles away.

In pro wrestling, some of the best moments, storylines, characters, and matches come when the fans feel it to be genuine. It’s the reason why scripted promos and over-the-top gimmicks often get criticized.

Ruby has been received well by the fans of AEW and she has an idea as to why that’s the case.

Ruby Soho Praises AEW Fans

Ruby Soho is of the belief that AEW fans have allowed her to be authentic because otherwise, they wouldn’t accept her. She explained when being interviewed by Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald.

“Feeling like I am accepted for exactly the way that I am, and be able to be me and be the most authentic version of me. I think that’s one of the things that also makes AEW so special.

“That’s one of the reasons [why] our fans are as incredible as they are. They see all of the performers being the most authentic version of themselves. And I think that they relate to that. They connect with that.

“Because everybody knows when you’re trying to be something that you’re not people can tell. Especially our fans, they can tell. When you’re the most authentic version of yourself I think people connect with that even more and that’s why our fans are as incredible as they are.

“So being able to be that version of myself, unapologetically is really, really a great gift.”

In the same interview with Jim, Ruby said she feels there’s something truly special about AEW as a whole. She described the energy of the locker room as “intoxicating.”

Ruby also said that she feels motivated thanks to the energy of her peers. She also called Tony Khan the best “hype man.”

