Ryback Responds To MJF Mentioning Him On AEW Dynamite

Last night on Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman referred to CM Punk as the “New Ryback” during a promo. MJF was commenting on how Punk has been undefeated while facing a string of underwhelming opponents in underwhelming matches when he made the comment.

Ryback took to social media last night to respond to MJF’s comments.

“Thanks for the shoutout MJF. Now you have your big chance at being an enhancement talent working with an underwhelming opponent,” Ryback Tweeted.

MJF’s comment about Punk being the “new Ryback” comes on the heels of a line Punk used on him during their promo battle in Chicago. Punk referred to MJF as a “less famous Miz” during that show. The reference to Miz on Dynamite was then alluded to by Edge on the following week’s RAW.

“You have people on other shows saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads,” Edge said to Miz.

Ryback was signed to WWE in 2005 after impressing WWE officials on Tough Enough. In 2010, he would be one of the members of the Nexus faction that invaded WWE. He was once rated as high as #13 in the PWI Top-500 rankings. Ryback is a former Intercontinental Champion and won 5 Slammies from 2012-14. He was released in 2016.