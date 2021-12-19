Saturday, December 18, 2021
Sammy Guevara And Pam Nizio Announce Split After 8 Years

The couple have decided to call off their engagement

By Anutosh Bajpai
Sammy Guevara and Pam Nizio got engaged in August
AEW star Sammy Guevara and fiancé Pam Nizio have revealed that they are no longer in a relationship. The news was announced in a social media post by Guevara.

The post that was made this Saturday afternoon was credited to both. Though as seen below, it doesn’t reveal the reason behind the decision:

“Since you’ve all given us so much love and support, we figured we owed it to y’all to let you know that we are no longer in a relationship. We still love each other and wish nothing but the best for one another.”

The couple had been together for 8 years and Guevara had proposed to Pam before the August 18 episode of Dynamite earlier this year.

The proposal that took place in Sammy Guevara’s hometown of Houston, Texas had been highlighted on Dynamite and the AEW star’s vlog as well.

However, Pam hadn’t been appearing on the YouTube blog for some time now which had made many wonder about the couple’s relationship.

Sammy Guevara is set to defend his TNT championship against Cody Rhodes at next week’s Holiday Bash special of AEW Rampage. This is a rematch of the first-ever match in the history of Dynamite.

Sammy Guevara Discusses Why Chris Jericho Is a ‘Genius’
