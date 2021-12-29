Scarlett Bordeaux Has A Good Reason To Want NXT 2.0 To Be Successful

The rebranding of NXT has mostly been met with criticism from the fans. The new version of the show has failed to attract the younger audience as officials had hoped. Many believe that WWE should either revert back to the old presentation of the show or shut it down. However, Scarlett Bordeaux who was one of the last stars to be trained under the development brand before its repackaging is rooting for NXT 2.0 to succeed.

Scarlett and her fiance Killer Kross recently appeared on the latest episode of Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette. When asked for their thoughts on NXT 2.0, Bordeaux claimed that she wants it to be successful. She explained the reasoning for it, saying that a failure for the brand would lead to more of their friends losing their jobs:

“We have so many friends there. No matter what we want everyone to be successful and have jobs. We want it to do well, because if it doesn’t do well, that’s even more people we care about out of jobs. So we want [it] to be successful.

Scarlett Bordeaux continued: “It’s different. I’ll say this. It maybe feels a bit more sterile compared to what it was for me. We understand why they’re trying to appeal to the largest market and we want it to do well. I prefer the old grungy underground NXT personally. I just think there’s a lot of really talented, awesome people in that company. We want to see our friends do well.”

During the same interview, Killer Kross also gave his thoughts on his time with WWE. He explained that he doesn’t regret his run with the company overall. Though the former NXT champion also revealed the one thing he would change about his tenure. You can check out his comments at this link.

