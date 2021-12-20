Update on Tay Conti’s Social Media Hiatus

AEW star Tay Conti deactivated her Twitter account over the past several days. The move comes after the Brazilian bombshell received harassment from fans onine.

Conti was targeted after Sammy Guevara announced the end of his relationship with Pam Nizio. Some fans accused Conti of breaking up their engagement, which prompted Guevara to issue a follow-up statement over the weekend.

Guevara clarified that his relationship with Pam Nizio ended back in October and had “nothing to do with ANYONE else.”

That wasn’t enough to satisfy some people, who continued to target Conti with negative messages on Twitter.

XPAND Marketing Agency, Tay Conti’s management team, issued a statement on Sunday addressing the situation:

”This is Tay’s management team writing to let you know Tay is doing good but will be stepping away from social media for a couple days.

In the meantime, we will be posting on Tays behalf throughout the week. This includes normal posts as well as some sponsored posts that we have already recorded earlier in the month that must be posted this week.

Thank you for reading, Happy Holidays from Tay & her management team!”