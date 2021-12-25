Tay Conti Releases Statement On Her Social Media Hiatus

Tay Conti has come forward to comment on her social media hiatus and respond to the people who have accused her for Sammy Guevara‘s split with his fiancé.

The AEW star posted a statement on her Insta story earlier today where she mentioned how she had to take some time off of social media because she was reading unnecessary comments.

Conti noted how her personal life is nobody’s business and nobody has the right to harass her by creating false rumors about something that wasn’t her fault.

She ended the statement by thanking the people who have supported her through the ordeal. You can check out Tay Conti’s statement in the photo below:

For those who don’t know, AEW star Sammy Guevara announced a split with his long-time girlfriend Pam Nizio earlier last week. The couple had gotten engaged in August.

Since Sammy did not mention a reason for the split, many rumors started brewing up about the sudden end of their relationship.

Some people started accusing Tay Conti, who is a close friend of Guevara and regularly appears on his YouTube vlog.

This campaign against the female star led to her deactivating her Twitter account for a while. Sammy Guevara has since commented on the matter. He has also clarified that Conti had nothing to do with his breakup.