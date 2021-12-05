Taya Valkyrie Comments On Becoming Free Agent

Taya Valkyrie previously known as Franky Mone in NXT is excited about becoming a free agent and getting back to work on the independent circuit.

The former WWE star confirmed her free agency on Twitter earlier yesterday. She mentioned her booking address and said it was time to go back to work:

Taya Valkyrie signed with WWE back in February this year. The promotion officially confirmed her new ring name Franky Mone in April. Though her NXT career didn’t include a lot of highlights.

The now-former WWE star was released from her contract on November 4 alongside people such as Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, and Ember Moon.

WWE also released Valkyrie’s husband, John Morrison a few days later on November 18. Though due to his main roster contract, Morrison will have to wait a couple more months before becoming a free agent.

Taya Valkyrie has already started making appearances for other promotions. She showed up at AAA Triplemanía tonight and issued a challenge to the current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

The former NXT star has been announced for several upcoming indie shows as well. This includes shows of Outlandish Paradise on 15 January, Prestige Wrestling on 20 February, and Nation Extreme Wrestling on 25 February.

There is no word on if any of the big promotions are interested in bringing Valkyrie in but it’s more than likely that she will be signed by a brand sooner rather than later.