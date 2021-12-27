Tommy Dreamer Shares His Top Male & Female Wrestlers Of 2021

Tommy Dreamer has unveiled his picks for the top male and female wrestlers of 2021.

Wrestling fans had plenty to smile about this year. Fans eventually were back in arenas at full force in the United States and we saw plenty of fantastic matches and moments.

Whether you’re a fan of WWE, AEW, NJPW, Stardom, Impact, AAA, or the indies, you were likely satisfied at least a few times.

Tommy Dreamer’s Number One Picks

On an episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer made a top 10 list for the men and women of wrestling in 2021. His top pick on the female side is Becky Lynch, who he gave the nod to over Mickie James.

“My number one on the top 10 women is ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch. Another person who came back unexpectedly, had a child, is in amazing shape and, I feel even though she’s a way better babyface than as a heel, is still thriving in the role that is given to her.

“I had big debate over Mickie and Becky but Becky is on a larger scale so that’s where I came with my top 10.”

Dreamer admitted that he had one heck of a time making his top choice on the men’s side. Ultimately, it was down to Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns.

“My number one is Kenny Omega. Why? Because he held three titles for three different companies and was a drawing factor on PPVs and a drawing factor in attendance for three different companies.

“Not only was he killing it on the microphone, not only was he killing it in the ring, he did it for three different companies and he too was banged up.”

Who is your pick for the top male and female wrestlers of 2021? Let us know in the comments!

