Trish Stratus To Host WWE Live Event In Toronto

Trish Stratus is returning to WWE next month to host a live event from her hometown of Toronto. The show will emanate from the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday, December 29th.

“Excited to step through that curtain and feel the energy of the WWE Universe one more time. Let’s do this Toronto!” Stratus wrote on her official website.

The WWE Hall of Famer and 7x World Champion took to social media to officially announce she will be hosting the event.

The event will be a RAW branded house show. Matches advertised on local WWE programming in the area include Big E defending the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, and Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. The RK-Bro team of Matt Riddle and Randy Orton are also advertised as being on the show.

Stratus is also set to be a judge on Canada’s Got Talent along with Kardi and Lilly Singh. The season will begin airing next spring. The Toronto native is also promoting the movie “Christmas in the Rockies” which was released on DVD last week. Stratus plays the role of Marie Brown in the film.

Stratus had her last ever match in Toronto at SummerSlam 2019. She was defeated by Charlotte Flair on the show.