Vince McMahon’s Mansion on Sale for $32 Million

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon‘s Greenwich, CT mansion is up for sale. Purchased in 2014 for $11.84 million, the stately home is listed for a staggering $32 million.

Even in a hot market, if McMahon gets anywhere near the asking price, this would be the real estate investment of a lifetime.

A real estate listing at Compass touts:

“Perched on 10 waterfront acres of lush grounds and mature landscaping, this architectural masterpiece is unrivaled in the juxtaposed design of hand-cut stone and modern design. A custom estate with unmatched luxury offering a lifestyle of comfort, sophistication, and security.”

The 23,700 square-foot home boasts 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, swimming pool, library, elevator and many other luxurious appointments.

McMahon’s net worth is estimated at approximately $1.9 billion.

View the real estate listing for Vince McMahon’s Greenwich mansion at Compass.com.