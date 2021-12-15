Wardlow: My Contract With MJF Won’t Last Forever

Wardlow knows that he won’t be by MJF‘s side for eternity.

MJF has been relying on the assistance of Wardlow but he doesn’t always treat his bodyguard with respect. In fact, there have been numerous times where Wardlow appeared to be on the brink of snapping due to MJF’s passive-aggressive tone.

Nonetheless, Wardlow remains by MJF’s side. With that said, the leader of The Pinnacle would be wise to watch his back.

Is the Split Inevitable?

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Wardlow said that his relationship with MJF has always been solely business but the deal won’t stick around forever.

“MJF and I, we strictly have a business relationship,” said Wardlow. “That’s all it’s ever been, that’s all it ever will be.

“He pays me to make sure his jaw isn’t wired shut and thus far, his win record and the fact that he’s still talking his sh*t every week I think I’ve done pretty well at my job. However, that contract isn’t forever and the way he treats people, we’ll see what the future holds with that.”

“I will be the future CM Punk, the future Bryan Danielson…I’m gonna be above and beyond that, because look at me.” – Wardlow

Working Hard to be Wardlow

Wardlow is undoubtedly in tremendous shape. He admitted that maintaining his physique is no easy task.

“It’s a full-time job. It truly is the hardest part of this job is dieting and maintaining this type of shape. You have to cook your meals and you have to pack them with you and you have to travel with meals.”

“If it’s time to eat in the middle of a flight, sorry everyone around me I’m opening up a container full of rice and ground beef or bison or salmon and everybody’s gotta deal with it cause it’s time to eat. You have to do what you have to do.”

MJF and Wardlow will both be in action on Wednesday’s Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

Wardlow will battle Matt Sydal, while MJF faces Dante Martin to determine which man gets possession of the Dynamite Diamond ring.

