WWE Day 1 Betting Odds

The betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena on Saturday night is still being finalized. So far, eight matches have been announced for the show. WWE is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has caused some stars to be sidelined because they’ve either tested positive or been in contact with someone who has the virus.

There are no titles favored to change hands. There are no odds right now for Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn, and WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. The Street Profits.

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online: