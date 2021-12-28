WWE Day 1 Updated Card: New Title Match Announced

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Day 1 PPV. On Monday’s episode of Raw, The Mysterios vs. The Street Profits in the finals of the RK-Bronament took place.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio to become the new #1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Titles. Now, The Street Profits will challenge Randy Orton and Riddle for the titles at the first PPV event of 2022.

WWE presents the Day 1 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena that will air on Peacock. WWE could be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days. With WWE dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, some wrestlers could be pulled from their matches at the event.