WWE DVDs Canceled In US And Canada Starting In 2022

Fans who like to buy new WWE DVDs and Blu-rays will not be able to do so starting next year.

According to Wrestling DVD Network, WWE DVDs and Blu-rays will no longer be offered in the United States and Canada starting in 2022. WWE DVDs in Australia will also be halted while new DVDs will be released in the UK through at least March 2022.

The final United States WWE DVD release will be Survivor Series 2021 when it becomes available on December 28th. The final superstar compilation release will be out on December 14th and features Drew McIntyre.

WWE has been releasing DVDs since 1999 beginning with WrestleMania 15 and a set featuring WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The first VHS was available in 1985.

The report didn’t mention an exact reason for WWE halting DVDs, but all of WWE content is available on Peacock for fans in the United States and WWE Network internationally.

WWE’s next pay-per-view event is Day 1, which goes down on Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena.