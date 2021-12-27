WWE MSG Live Event Results, Lineup Changes Due To Outbreak

The lineup to last night’s WWE live event in Madison Square Garden underwent several changes. The planned main event was Big E defending the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. Becky Lynch was also supposed to defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. Neither of those two matches ended up happening and of the above-mentioned names, only Kevin Owens appeared on the show.

An announcement was made before the show that several talent would not appear but it was not specified who. Edge then made an unadvertised appearance and started the show saying he got the call a couple of days ago to be apart of the card. This brought out Kevin Owens and they set the stage for them headlining the show.

Finn Balor defeated T-BAR Alpha Academy defeated The Dirty Dawgs NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Pete Dunne Natalya defeated Nikki ASH Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya RAW Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (c) defeated The Mysterios and Street Profits in a triple threat match. United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz AJ Styles defeated Omos via disqualification (Styles pretended as though Omos had hit him with a chair and the referee fell for it). Steel Cage Match: Edge defeated Kevin Owens.

Miz came out during the match to attack Edge and further their rivalry. Damian Priest would come out and make the save, however and Edge hit a spear on Miz.